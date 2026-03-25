UDAN Scheme's New Heights: Connecting Regions

The Union Cabinet has greenlit the revamped UDAN scheme, ensuring regional air connectivity for another ten years. Announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the plan involves a Rs 28,840 crore budget and seeks to boost infrastructure significantly.

Key elements of the initiative include developing 100 airports from currently unused airstrips, with a proposed expenditure of Rs 12,159 crore over the next eight years. Additionally, the scheme aims to establish 200 modern helipads, requiring Rs 3,661 crore over the same period.

This renewed impetus offers airlines Viability Gap Funding worth Rs 10,043 crore over the decade. Launched in October 2016, UDAN's goal remains enhancing regional air accessibility and affordability for the common citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)