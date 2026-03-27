Historic Visit: Chief Justice of India Tours Ladakh for Judicial Infrastructure Strengthening

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant marked a historic moment as the first CJI to visit Ladakh, aiming to strengthen judicial infrastructure in the region. The visit began with a warm reception from Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and other dignitaries, setting the tone for this significant tour.

During his visit, Justice Kant inaugurated new district court complexes in Leh and Kargil, enhancing legal facilities with state-of-the-art accommodation. This move is expected to promote the judiciary's commitment to justice accessibility in Ladakh's remote terrains.

As part of the visit, a comprehensive legal services camp and awareness program were organized to boost legal understanding among locals. Justice Kant also plans to engage with Army personnel, addressing their legal concerns and emphasizing institutional collaboration.