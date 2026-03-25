IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Integrated Campus Plan

IndiGo, India's largest airline, will construct a unified campus over 4.5 acres in Gurugram, Haryana, aiming for completion in the next 3-5 years.

The new campus will host the IndiGo Support Centre and Ifly learning centres, currently spread across Gurugram, facilitating improved collaboration and growth.

The initiative marks a strategic move to consolidate operations, underscoring IndiGo's commitment to reinforcing its market dominance and long-term organizational objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)