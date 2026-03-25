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IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Integrated Campus Plan

IndiGo plans to develop an integrated campus in Gurugram, consolidating its headquarters and learning centers to enhance collaboration and growth. The project, covering over 4.5 acres, aims to complete within the next 3-5 years, reflecting IndiGo's commitment to organizational and market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:00 IST
IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Integrated Campus Plan
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  • India

IndiGo, India's largest airline, will construct a unified campus over 4.5 acres in Gurugram, Haryana, aiming for completion in the next 3-5 years.

The new campus will host the IndiGo Support Centre and Ifly learning centres, currently spread across Gurugram, facilitating improved collaboration and growth.

The initiative marks a strategic move to consolidate operations, underscoring IndiGo's commitment to reinforcing its market dominance and long-term organizational objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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