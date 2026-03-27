Mamata Banerjee: Ensuring Homegrown LPG Doesn't Leave West Bengal
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stresses that LPG produced in the state not be diverted amidst an LPG shortage fear during the West Asia conflict. Concerns about whether reduced excise duties on fuel will benefit consumers and ensuring sufficient LPG for locals amidst election deployments are raised.
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her firm stance that LPG produced within the state should remain available to its residents, amid concerns of a potential shortage fueled by ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Addressing queries on the Centre's decision to reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10, Banerjee questioned the actual effectiveness of this measure in easing the financial burden on consumers.
She emphasized that over 10 lakh personnel from outside the state, arriving for election duties, should not lead to a depletion of LPG resources for local citizens. Additionally, she announced increased kerosene supply through the public distribution system to aid those reliant on it, despite most households transitioning to LPG.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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