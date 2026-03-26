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Tragic Collision at LaGuardia Airport: Air Canada Plane Meets Fire Truck

An Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport, resulting in the death of two pilots and injuring several passengers. Most injured passengers have been released from the hospital. Wreckage removal efforts are underway, while the crash is still under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-03-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 08:35 IST
Tragic Collision at LaGuardia Airport: Air Canada Plane Meets Fire Truck
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The collision between an Air Canada plane and a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport, which resulted in the tragic death of two pilots, has seen all but four of those injured released from the hospital, reported the airline on Wednesday. The aircraft, with 76 onboard, crashed after an air traffic controller cleared the truck to cross the runway. Investigations are ongoing.

The crash site, obstructing a runway at this busy airport, saw workers initiate debris clearance. Salvage operations involved lifting and towing the jet's remnants as well as righting the overturned fire truck. The nose of the aircraft, destroyed in the impact, was removed earlier in the day. Efforts to reunite passengers with their belongings will soon commence.

Identified victims include pilots Mackenzie Gunther and Antoine Forest, whose swift actions may have saved numerous lives. Passenger Clement Lelievre praised their quick reflexes post-collision. Fortunately, two firefighters aboard the truck survived the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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