Air Traffic Control Under Scrutiny After LaGuardia Crash

The recent collision involving an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport has prompted a federal probe, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is planning to interview an air traffic controller who was dealing with another emergency at the time of the crash.

Two pilots died, and nine others were injured in the tragic accident, which has reignited concerns regarding air traffic control staffing shortages and the necessity for updated safety systems at U.S. airports. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy emphasized that the controller's overnight shift and workload levels will be essential aspects of the investigation.

Air traffic controllers must juggle crucial decisions about plane landings, takeoffs, and ground vehicle movements. The LaGuardia collision has highlighted the critical need for increased funding and technological upgrades to ensure air travel safety in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)