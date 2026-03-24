Investigating the Deadly Collision at LaGuardia: A Probe into Air Traffic Control Challenges

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the deadly collision between an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport. The focus is on an air traffic controller handling multiple emergencies prior to the crash, including a United Airlines flight declaring an emergency due to a bad odor.

The collision, which resulted in the deaths of both pilots and injuries to nine others, has sparked concerns about air traffic control staffing levels at major U.S. airports. The incident occurred during an overnight shift, and the NTSB is examining the communications between the aircraft, the controller, and the ground vehicles involved.

U.S. aviation safety experts have raised questions about the workload and fatigue of air traffic controllers, particularly at major airports like LaGuardia. Federal data reveals a spike in runway incursions by vehicles or pedestrians, prompting further investigation into the controller's work schedule at the time of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)