NZ Moves 60+ Business Surveys Online in Major Push to Cut Red Tape for SMEs

In a significant step toward reducing compliance burdens and modernising government systems, New Zealand will begin shifting more than 60 business surveys to a new digital platform from August 2026, a move expected to streamline data collection and save valuable time for businesses—particularly small firms.

Statistics Minister Dr Shane Reti and Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Chris Penk announced the initiative as part of a broader government effort to digitise public services and improve engagement with the business community.

Ending Paper-Based Systems, Modernising Data Collection

The programme marks a major upgrade to how Stats NZ collects economic and business data, replacing a mix of paper-based processes and outdated digital tools with a unified online system.

“This is a milestone in improving and modernising the technology used to collect vital information from and about New Zealand businesses,” Dr Reti said.

The transition follows the successful digitisation of the Quarterly Building Activity Survey, which demonstrated improved efficiency and user experience for respondents.

Officials say the new system will introduce:

A standardised online interface across multiple surveys

The ability to save progress and complete forms later

Faster submission and reduced duplication of effort

Improved data accuracy through structured digital inputs

Reducing Compliance Burden for Small Businesses

The reform is expected to have its greatest impact on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which dominate New Zealand’s business landscape.

According to government data, 97% of all New Zealand enterprises employ fewer than 20 people, meaning most businesses operate with limited administrative capacity.

“Every hour spent on paperwork is an hour away from serving customers and growing the business,” said Minister Chris Penk.

For many small firms—especially sole traders and microbusinesses—completing government surveys can be a time-consuming task often handled outside core working hours. By simplifying the process, the Government aims to reduce friction and improve participation rates.

Better Data, Better Policy

Beyond easing administrative pressure, officials say the move will also enhance the quality and timeliness of economic data, which underpins key policy decisions.

Digitised surveys are expected to:

Increase response rates , particularly among smaller firms

Deliver more accurate, real-time insights into business conditions

Support faster analysis of trends in inflation, labour costs, and pricing

The first wave of online transitions will include priority economic indicators, such as:

Labour Cost Index (LCI)

Business Price Index (BPI)

Both datasets are critical for monitoring inflationary pressures and wage trends—key inputs for fiscal and monetary policy.

Aligning with Broader Economic Strategy

The initiative forms part of the Government’s wider agenda to “fix the basics” in public service delivery, while also building digital infrastructure that supports long-term economic growth.

By reducing administrative overheads, policymakers hope to free up business capacity, enabling firms to focus on productivity, innovation, and expansion.

“This is about making it easier for businesses to engage with government, while ensuring we continue to collect the high-quality data needed to shape effective policy,” Dr Reti said.

A Digital Shift with Long-Term Impact

The rollout, beginning in August 2026, is expected to be phased, with additional surveys migrating to the platform over time.

Experts note that similar digitisation efforts internationally have led to significant efficiency gains, both for governments and businesses, while also improving data reliability.

For New Zealand, the move signals a shift toward a more agile, user-friendly public sector, where compliance processes are designed around the needs of businesses rather than administrative convenience.

As the programme unfolds, its success will likely be measured not just in reduced paperwork, but in stronger engagement between businesses and policymakers, ultimately leading to more responsive and informed economic decision-making.