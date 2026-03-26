Left Menu

SEBI Insists on Ensuring Fair Play in Par Drugs and Chemicals Business Sale

SEBI has upheld its order against Par Drugs and Chemicals Ltd regarding their proposed sale of business to a promoter entity, as investigations reveal irregularities. The regulator will maintain a cautious approach until a complete investigation uncovers all details, ensuring transparency and protecting public shareholder interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has upheld its decision to halt the proposed sale of Par Drugs and Chemicals Ltd.'s core business to a related promoter entity, pending further investigation.

The confirmatory order, passed on March 25, cites unresolved issues and potential irregularities in the valuation process, communications with shareholders, and voting procedures, leading SEBI to maintain its stance from the interim order issued last September.

This decision is pivotal in ensuring that the interests of public shareholders are safeguarded while SEBI conducts a comprehensive probe into the allegations of non-compliance with applicable laws.

TRENDING

1
Europe's Energy Dilemma: Climate Ambitions vs. Geopolitical Realities

Europe's Energy Dilemma: Climate Ambitions vs. Geopolitical Realities

 Global
2
EU Cracks Down on Adult Platforms for Child Safety Breaches

EU Cracks Down on Adult Platforms for Child Safety Breaches

 Global
3
India's Emergence as a Hub for Sovereign AI Cloud in Geopolitical Uncertainty

India's Emergence as a Hub for Sovereign AI Cloud in Geopolitical Uncertaint...

 India
4
NATO's Economic Surge: Europe and Canada's Defence Spending Spike by 20% in 2025

NATO's Economic Surge: Europe and Canada's Defence Spending Spike by 20% in ...

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026