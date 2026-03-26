SEBI Insists on Ensuring Fair Play in Par Drugs and Chemicals Business Sale

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has upheld its decision to halt the proposed sale of Par Drugs and Chemicals Ltd.'s core business to a related promoter entity, pending further investigation.

The confirmatory order, passed on March 25, cites unresolved issues and potential irregularities in the valuation process, communications with shareholders, and voting procedures, leading SEBI to maintain its stance from the interim order issued last September.

This decision is pivotal in ensuring that the interests of public shareholders are safeguarded while SEBI conducts a comprehensive probe into the allegations of non-compliance with applicable laws.