SEBI Insists on Ensuring Fair Play in Par Drugs and Chemicals Business Sale
SEBI has upheld its order against Par Drugs and Chemicals Ltd regarding their proposed sale of business to a promoter entity, as investigations reveal irregularities. The regulator will maintain a cautious approach until a complete investigation uncovers all details, ensuring transparency and protecting public shareholder interests.
- Country:
- India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has upheld its decision to halt the proposed sale of Par Drugs and Chemicals Ltd.'s core business to a related promoter entity, pending further investigation.
The confirmatory order, passed on March 25, cites unresolved issues and potential irregularities in the valuation process, communications with shareholders, and voting procedures, leading SEBI to maintain its stance from the interim order issued last September.
This decision is pivotal in ensuring that the interests of public shareholders are safeguarded while SEBI conducts a comprehensive probe into the allegations of non-compliance with applicable laws.
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