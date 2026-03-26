Delhi's United Stand: An Hour for Earth - Embracing Earth Hour 2026

Delhi's power distribution companies call on citizens to support Earth Hour by switching off non-essential electrical devices for an hour on Saturday night. The initiative, which aligns with WWF-India, seeks to champion a sustainable environment under the theme 'Give an Hour for Earth.'

BSES, as a key partner of WWF-India, is engaging its vast consumer base across multiple districts, promoting the symbolic act of turning off appliances. The effort underscores a larger message of inspiring lasting change towards sustainability.

This year's event not only urges immediate action but also commemorates 20 years of a global movement that began in Sydney. The campaign illustrates a continuing, collective commitment to climate action worldwide, with participation from over 190 countries.