CPAC 2023: Uniting for Strength Amid MAGA Divisions

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) commences this week near Dallas, with its chairman, Matt Schlapp, emphasizing the need to curb Republican infighting. As U.S. strikes on Iran, rising fuel prices, and broader inflation increase voter unease, CPAC aims to unite the GOP amidst divisions in Trump's MAGA movement.

Some of MAGA's influential members have diverged from Trump over his approach to Iran, straying from his anti-forever wars stance, and his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Schlapp warns of electoral repercussions if disunity persists, urging consolidation to defend the Republicans' slim congressional majorities.

Traditionally a conservative stronghold, CPAC has evolved since Trump's 2016 rise, now reflecting a more populist tone. Despite Trump skipping the event due to geopolitical tensions and declining approval ratings, CPAC's speaker roster holds key figures, emphasizing actionable steps to bolster conservative causes and electoral wins.