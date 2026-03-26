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Cuba's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggles of the 'Army of White Coats'

Cuba's healthcare system is suffering under the weight of economic decline and U.S. sanctions, leaving doctors overworked and underpaid. Many are resorting to side jobs as they face blackouts, shortages, and increasing patient demands. With dwindling resources, the system's future is uncertain, impacting patient care and healthcare workers' morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:43 IST
Cuba's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggles of the 'Army of White Coats'
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In Cuba, economic hardship and stringent U.S. sanctions are taking a toll on the healthcare system, once heralded as a key success of the 1959 revolution. Doctors, known as the 'Army of White Coats', are facing overwhelming challenges, leaving them to juggle side jobs to make ends meet.

The dire situation includes a growing waiting list for surgeries and shortages of basic medical supplies, aggravated by an oil embargo from the United States. These challenges have led to burnout among healthcare professionals as they strive to maintain quality care amid scarce resources.

Despite government assurances of fortitude, the reality for healthcare workers is one of increased stress and diminishing resources. The Cuban health sector is facing a critical juncture, with serious implications for doctors, nurses, and patients alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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