Tragedy in Noida: Cancer Patient's Desperate Leap
A 47-year-old cancer patient named Mukesh allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital in Noida. Admitted on March 9, he reportedly faced depression due to his illness. The police are investigating the tragic incident further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A 47-year-old cancer patient reportedly died by suicide in Noida, according to local police statements released Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Mukesh from Bhangel, was admitted to the hospital on March 9. The police said he was struggling with depression due to his illness.
Authorities stated that Mukesh opened a window near a stairwell and jumped from the fifth floor. An investigation is ongoing, following the completion of inquest proceedings, and the body is undergoing a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- cancer
- Noida
- Mukesh
- suicide
- mental health
- hospital
- police
- depression
- health
- investigation
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