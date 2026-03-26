Tragedy in Noida: Cancer Patient's Desperate Leap

A 47-year-old cancer patient reportedly died by suicide in Noida, according to local police statements released Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mukesh from Bhangel, was admitted to the hospital on March 9. The police said he was struggling with depression due to his illness.

Authorities stated that Mukesh opened a window near a stairwell and jumped from the fifth floor. An investigation is ongoing, following the completion of inquest proceedings, and the body is undergoing a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)