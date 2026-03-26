Blaze Breaks Out at Hotel White Clove in Delhi's Paharganj

A fire broke out at the Hotel White Clove situated in the Paharganj area of central Delhi on Thursday, as confirmed by the Delhi Fire Services.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in relation to the incident. A call alerting the emergency services to the blaze was received at 4.50 pm according to a fire official.

Soon after, six fire tenders were dispatched to the site at Chuna Mandi to bring the flames under control, specifically targeting the third floor where the fire originated. The situation is currently under control as efforts continue to fully extinguish the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)