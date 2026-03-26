India's Oil Sector Faces High Prices Amid Global Energy Shifts

The global energy market is witnessing increased volatility, posing significant challenges to India's oil and gas sector. A report by Ambit Institutional Equities points to rising crude oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions, particularly following a conflict in the Middle East that severely impacted supply chains.

The report, 'India's Energy Compass: The Strategic Shift (2015-2029)', reveals far-reaching consequences of infrastructure attacks, citing the shutdown of 2.5 million barrels per day of refining capacity and disruptions in 17% of Qatari LNG supply. These disruptions have forced a widespread rerouting of trade routes, notably inflating freight costs due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

As India navigates these complexities, reliance on traditional energy sources is diminishing, with the nation increasingly pursuing partnerships, such as the collaboration between Reliance Industries and America First Refining. Amidst these strategies, higher crude prices pose financial challenges to oil marketing companies, potentially affecting their margins and balance sheets, underscoring the urgency to adapt to the fluctuating global oil market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)