Poland's Stance on Fuel Tourism
Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, announces possible actions against foreign drivers buying excessive fuel following price cuts. As fuel tourism concerns rise, Poland considers Slovakia's strategies to ensure any step taken remains legally compliant and counteracts the issue efficiently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:19 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland is prepared to intervene if foreign drivers start purchasing excessive amounts of fuel within its borders, as prices drop, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Tusk emphasized that the government is closely examining the situation, especially if there emerges a concerning scale of fuel tourism.
He also mentioned that Poland would review measures adopted by Slovakia, ensuring any action taken is legally defensible to maintain territorial economic integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)