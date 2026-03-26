Defamation Row in Aizawl Politics: ZPM Protects Woman Legislator's Dignity
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has filed a police complaint against an individual for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media targeting Baryl Vanneihsangi, a female MLA. The incident occurred amid election campaigning for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, with the ZPM demanding strict legal action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has taken a firm stance against online defamation as they filed a police complaint against a social media user accused of targeting Baryl Vanneihsangi, an MLA from Aizawl South-III.
The complaint follows an allegedly defamatory post on Facebook amidst campaigning for the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections.
At 32, Vanneihsangi is the youngest MLA, having risen to prominence from her career as a TV presenter and radio jockey to winning the AMC polls in 2021.
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