Left Menu

Defamation Row in Aizawl Politics: ZPM Protects Woman Legislator's Dignity

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has filed a police complaint against an individual for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media targeting Baryl Vanneihsangi, a female MLA. The incident occurred amid election campaigning for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, with the ZPM demanding strict legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:21 IST
Defamation Row in Aizawl Politics: ZPM Protects Woman Legislator's Dignity
Defamation
  • Country:
  • India

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has taken a firm stance against online defamation as they filed a police complaint against a social media user accused of targeting Baryl Vanneihsangi, an MLA from Aizawl South-III.

The complaint follows an allegedly defamatory post on Facebook amidst campaigning for the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections.

At 32, Vanneihsangi is the youngest MLA, having risen to prominence from her career as a TV presenter and radio jockey to winning the AMC polls in 2021.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Airports: Security Officer Exodus Amid Pay Dispute

Chaos in Airports: Security Officer Exodus Amid Pay Dispute

 United States
2
Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of Khanda Chowk Bridge

Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of Khanda Chowk Bridge

 India
3
Israel Eliminates IRGC Navy Chief in Escalating Middle East Conflict

Israel Eliminates IRGC Navy Chief in Escalating Middle East Conflict

 Israel
4
Landmark Lawsuits Challenge Social Media Giants' Liability Shield

Landmark Lawsuits Challenge Social Media Giants' Liability Shield

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026