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India's Road Safety Revolution: Tackling Driver Shortage and Accidents

The Indian government, in collaboration with the industry, plans to establish driving schools in marginalized regions, aiming to create one crore jobs over five years. At a Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan event with actor Aamir Khan, initiatives to address driver shortages and enhance road safety were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:19 IST
India's Road Safety Revolution: Tackling Driver Shortage and Accidents
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is set to launch an ambitious initiative in partnership with industry by opening driving schools in 120 aspirational districts and 500 blocks across the country. This effort is designed to address driver shortages while creating one crore jobs over the next five years.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking during a Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan event in the capital with actor Aamir Khan, highlighted the need for trained drivers and attributed a shortage of 22 lakh drivers to road safety challenges in India. The government has already established 200 driving schools.

Gadkari emphasized that poor road design, landslides, and automobile engineering contribute significantly to road accidents, with India leading globally in road accident fatalities. He advocated for better enforcement and behavioral change, underscoring the importance of helmets and seat belts. Aamir Khan echoed the sentiment, urging public compliance for effective road safety improvements.

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