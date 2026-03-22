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Tragedy on Bengaluru Outskirts: Six Dead in Separate Road Accidents

Six people, including three women, lost their lives in two separate road accidents near Bengaluru. A speeding truck collision claimed three women on a spiritual trip to Kashi. Another incident involved a mini goods vehicle crashing into a stationary truck, resulting in three male fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:25 IST
Tragedy on Bengaluru Outskirts: Six Dead in Separate Road Accidents
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In a tragic turn of events, six individuals lost their lives in two distinct road accidents on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police reported on Sunday. Among the victims were three women on a spiritual journey to Kashi, who died in a collision involving a tempo traveller and a speeding truck near Devanahalli.

The group, comprising 12 travelers from Tiptur in Tumakuru district, was en route to the airport when the incident occurred at Rani Cross. The crash left the tempo traveller mangled, claiming the lives of two women aged 60 and another aged 38 on the spot. Several others, including the driver, are receiving medical care at Bengaluru hospitals.

In a separate incident near Medahalli, three men died when their mini goods vehicle crashed into a truck parked roadside. The vehicle was severely damaged, and police, who have registered a case, are investigating both incidents further.

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