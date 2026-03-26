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Railways Slammed with Hefty Fines Over Worms in Curd Incident

After finding worms in packaged curd served on Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express, the Railways terminated a vendor contract and imposed Rs 50 lakh fine. The IRCTC also received a Rs 10 lakh penalty for mishandling the issue. This action underscores the Railways' focus on passenger safety and food quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:08 IST
Railways Slammed with Hefty Fines Over Worms in Curd Incident
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The Railways terminated a vendor's contract following a disturbing discovery of worms in a packaged curd cup on the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express. The Ministry took decisive action, imposing a Rs 50 lakh fine on the vendor and a Rs 10 lakh penalty on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for oversight failures.

The incident, reported by passenger Ritesh Singh, highlighted serious concerns about food safety and handling standards on board. The curd, identified to have packaging dates suggesting negligence, prompted the Railway Ministry to demand stricter food safety vigilantism and better onboard service monitoring from IRCTC officials.

This decisive move by the Railways seeks to reaffirm its commitment to passenger safety and maintaining high food quality standards. The Ministry has emphasized that ensuring food hygiene and safety is paramount and non-negotiable on its services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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