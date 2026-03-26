TotalEnergies' Strategic Evacuations Amid Regional Unrest
TotalEnergies has evacuated approximately 1,300 employees from various Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. This strategic move, as announced by CEO Patrick Pouyanne, leaves a minimal workforce of local staff and contractors in the region due to ongoing regional concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:28 IST
TotalEnergies has taken precautionary measures by evacuating around 1,300 employees from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq.
CEO Patrick Pouyanne highlighted that this decision ensures safety amid regional uncertainties, leaving only essential local staff and contractors on-site.
The adjustments reflect the company's adaptive strategy in response to geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)