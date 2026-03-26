Tragic Collision Near Pandoh Dam Claims Two Lives

A fatal accident occurred near Pandoh Dam in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, claiming two lives as a car collided with a private bus on Thursday.

The collision, on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, resulted in the death of two car occupants, Shashank Sharma and Gayatri Devi, both Mandi residents. Two other individuals, Kashmir Singh and Diksha Chauhan, sustained injuries.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel witnessed the accident and promptly transported the injured to Mandi zonal hospital. Mandi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar confirmed an investigation is underway.