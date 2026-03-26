Chhota Bheem Powers Voter Awareness in Howrah

The Election Commission of India is leveraging the popularity of animated character Chhota Bheem to boost voter awareness and participation in Howrah, West Bengal. This effort is part of a broader strategy to make elections more inclusive and accessible, particularly targeting young and first-time voters.

According to a senior election official, the initiative, under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, aims to spread the voter awareness message in a more engaging and relatable manner. Leveraging Chhota Bheem's popularity, this campaign seeks to encourage families and first-time voters to participate actively in the democratic process.

Chhota Bheem, created by Green Gold Animation, has previously been used in similar awareness campaigns, harnessing the power of entertainment to deliver civic messages. This approach, alongside other creative communication strategies, has proven effective in reaching diverse audiences and promoting public awareness in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)