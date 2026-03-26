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G7 Summit Dynamics: France's Invitation List Sparks Controversy

France has denied excluding South Africa from the G7 summit invite list due to U.S. pressure, inviting Kenya instead. Concerns arise over the potential overshadowing of summit goals by the U.S.-Iran conflict and China's absence. President Macron aims to engage China separately to avoid market confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:59 IST
G7 Summit Dynamics: France's Invitation List Sparks Controversy
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French authorities have refuted claims that they excluded South Africa from the G7 summit invitation list under U.S. influence, stating that the decision was made to invite Kenya. This move coincides with French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to Kenya later this year.

France recently announced that leaders from India, South Korea, Brazil, and Kenya would attend the summit in Evian-les-Bains. South Africa, a regular attendee at previous G7 meetings, has been informed of this decision by the French embassy in Pretoria, amid allegations that Washington threatened to boycott the summit if South Africa was invited.

Tensions may cloud the G7's agenda, focusing on averting a financial crisis amidst the U.S.-Iran conflict. China, not invited, questions the summit's relevance, with France seeking separate engagements to prevent economic isolation. Uncertainty looms over U.S. President Donald Trump's attendance, further challenging summit dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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