NMIA Ready for Takeoff: Boosting Connectivity with 1,092 Weekly Flights

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is gearing up to significantly boost its flight operations, targeting 1,092 flights per week as part of its expansive summer schedule. The airport, which commenced commercial operations on December 25, is poised to increase its average daily departures from 22 to 78 by April 2026, according to NMIA officials.

The upcoming schedule includes the incorporation of 30 new domestic routes, effectively linking NMIA to a variety of commercial, tourism, and religious hubs across the nation. This growth is set to connect the facility to 46 destinations under the summer timetable, which spans from March 29 to October 24 this year.

Key cities like Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru, and Cochin are expected to handle the majority of daily departures. The airport's connectivity will be further strengthened by additional flights from carriers such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, enhancing the link between Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, one of India's largest economic zones.