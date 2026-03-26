Social Media Sparks Fuel Frenzy in Maharashtra's Jalna District
Panic buying fueled by social media rumors led to chaos at petrol pumps in Jalna district, Maharashtra. Despite authorities' assurances of adequate fuel supply, restrictions were imposed to manage the demand surge, impacting local businesses and consumers. The situation underscores the power of misinformation in causing widespread consequences.
- Country:
- India
Panic buying triggered by social media rumors caused a surge at petrol stations in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday, despite official assurances that petrol and diesel supplies remain adequate.
The District Supply Office reported a temporary mismatch in supply and demand, leading authorities to impose sale caps: Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 2,000 for three- and four-wheelers. Fuel sales in containers have been banned, prioritizing ambulances and essential service vehicles.
While some pumps faced temporary shortages, there is reportedly enough stock for a month. The situation also affected LPG supplies, causing disruptions for local hotels and restaurants, with several now relying on electric alternatives due to inconsistent allocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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