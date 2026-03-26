Social Media Sparks Fuel Frenzy in Maharashtra's Jalna District

Panic buying triggered by social media rumors caused a surge at petrol stations in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday, despite official assurances that petrol and diesel supplies remain adequate.

The District Supply Office reported a temporary mismatch in supply and demand, leading authorities to impose sale caps: Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 2,000 for three- and four-wheelers. Fuel sales in containers have been banned, prioritizing ambulances and essential service vehicles.

While some pumps faced temporary shortages, there is reportedly enough stock for a month. The situation also affected LPG supplies, causing disruptions for local hotels and restaurants, with several now relying on electric alternatives due to inconsistent allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)