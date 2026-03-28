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Stability Restored: Meghalaya's LPG Supply Challenges

The LPG supply in Meghalaya has stabilized following a brief disruption earlier this month. While domestic LPG availability is back to normal, commercial LPG supply remains constrained due to a cap imposed by the Centre, affecting the state's tourism and hospitality sectors. The government is monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:57 IST
Stability Restored: Meghalaya's LPG Supply Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

The Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department of Meghalaya confirmed the stabilization of domestic LPG supply in the state following a brief disruption earlier this month.

Over 22,000 domestic LPG cylinders were distributed between March 25 and 27, with current supply resumed to normal levels. The government is ensuring genuine consumers receive their allocation without interruption.

Conversely, commercial LPG supply struggles continue amid a Centre-imposed cap, significantly affecting Meghalaya's tourism and hospitality sectors. State officials have approached the central government for policy relaxation to address these challenges, compounded by logistical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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