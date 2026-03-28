Stability Restored: Meghalaya's LPG Supply Challenges

The Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department of Meghalaya confirmed the stabilization of domestic LPG supply in the state following a brief disruption earlier this month.

Over 22,000 domestic LPG cylinders were distributed between March 25 and 27, with current supply resumed to normal levels. The government is ensuring genuine consumers receive their allocation without interruption.

Conversely, commercial LPG supply struggles continue amid a Centre-imposed cap, significantly affecting Meghalaya's tourism and hospitality sectors. State officials have approached the central government for policy relaxation to address these challenges, compounded by logistical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)