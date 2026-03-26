Tragedy on the Road: Collision and Fire Claim 14 Lives in Markapuram
A devastating collision between a bus and a gravel-laden truck resulted in 14 fatalities, including a five-month-old infant, in Markapuram district. The incident, which involved mostly construction workers, prompted responses from government officials and leaders offering condolences and compensation. An investigation has been ordered.
- Country:
- India
A lethal road accident claimed 14 lives, including a five-month-old infant, in Markapuram district on Thursday. The tragedy unfolded when a private bus collided with a gravel-laden truck, triggering a monumental fire. Most victims were construction workers returning to Andhra Pradesh, according to officials.
The catastrophic incident occurred between 5:30 am and 6 am near Rayavaram village after the bus veered into the wrong lane and struck the truck's fuel tank, leading to a massive blaze. Out of 41 passengers, 22 sustained injuries, while the drivers escaped unscathed. The surviving passengers were left to recount the harrowing events.
The accident drew responses from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who extended their condolences and announced compensation for the victims' families. An investigation is underway as authorities scrutinize the circumstances leading to this devastating collision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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