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Church Closes Compensation for Abuse Claims, Funds 1.6 Million Euros to 57 Victims

Portugal's Catholic Church will compensate 57 victims of clergy sexual abuse with 1.6 million euros. A commission found over 4,800 cases of abuse over 70 years. Despite apologies and compensation offers, only 95 victims sought recompense, with 67 deemed eligible, of whom 57 have been approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:56 IST
Church Closes Compensation for Abuse Claims, Funds 1.6 Million Euros to 57 Victims
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  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's Catholic Church announced on Thursday its plan to distribute a total of 1.6 million euros ($1.85 million) as compensation to 57 victims who suffered sexual abuse by clergy members.

The Church-funded commission had earlier identified at least 4,815 victims of abuse, predominantly children and vulnerable adults, over a span of 70 years.

While acknowledging compensation cannot undo the damage, the Portuguese Bishops' Conference extended its apologies. Out of 95 requests, 67 met the criteria for compensation, with 57 finalized and the remaining nine under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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