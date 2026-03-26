Church Closes Compensation for Abuse Claims, Funds 1.6 Million Euros to 57 Victims

Portugal's Catholic Church announced on Thursday its plan to distribute a total of 1.6 million euros ($1.85 million) as compensation to 57 victims who suffered sexual abuse by clergy members.

The Church-funded commission had earlier identified at least 4,815 victims of abuse, predominantly children and vulnerable adults, over a span of 70 years.

While acknowledging compensation cannot undo the damage, the Portuguese Bishops' Conference extended its apologies. Out of 95 requests, 67 met the criteria for compensation, with 57 finalized and the remaining nine under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)