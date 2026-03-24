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Modi and Trump Discuss Crisis: Ensuring Stability in West Asia's Shipping Lanes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump held discussions on the West Asia crisis, emphasizing the importance of maintaining open and secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. As global oil prices rise, India stresses the need for an early resolution to avoid food and fuel insecurity consequences globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:41 IST
Modi and Trump Discuss Crisis: Ensuring Stability in West Asia's Shipping Lanes
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In a crucial dialogue amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the critical need to keep open the Strait of Hormuz, essential for global economic stability.

The phone call marked their first conversation since hostilities erupted on February 28, as PM Modi underscored India's backing for peace restoration and highlighted the significant impact of the strait's accessibility on worldwide oil and gas prices.

The discussion follows President Trump's decision to extend a deadline for Iran to reopen the strait, a pivotal global shipping lane. As prices surge and fears of food and fuel insecurity loom, India remains committed to diplomatic solutions while securing its own maritime interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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