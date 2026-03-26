Bihar BJP Criticizes TMC's Absence at Critical All-Party Meeting Amid Crisis

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi delivered a sharp rebuke to the Trinamool Congress for their absence at an all-party meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused the TMC of lacking national concern, asserting their focus remains firmly on political maneuvering rather than the country's interests during the ongoing global tensions.

In an interview with ANI, Saraogi stated, "We are in a state of war, and during such periods, it is essential for both the opposition and ruling parties to present a unified front." He noted significant efforts being made under PM Modi's leadership, emphasizing the importance of the meeting to ensure all political voices were aligned.

Despite the TMC's absence, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju remarked on the collective commitment from other opposition parties to support governmental actions addressing the energy supply challenges. The TMC cited other commitments for their absence, as the government remains confident in its energy security amid updated supply protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)