Left Menu

Uncrewed Speedboats: New Frontier in U.S. Naval Operations

The United States has deployed uncrewed drone speedboats for patrol operations against Iran, marking the first confirmed use of such vessels in active conflict. Known as the Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC), these vessels are part of 'Operation Epic Fury,' although their deployment has faced setbacks and remains under technical scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:26 IST
Uncrewed Speedboats: New Frontier in U.S. Naval Operations

The Pentagon has unveiled the deployment of uncrewed drone speedboats as part of U.S. operations against Iran. For the first time, these vessels, which offer surveillance and kamikaze capabilities, are being actively used in conflict zones, despite facing technical challenges and previous development delays.

These uncrewed vessels, built by BlackSea and christened the Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC), have been critical to Operation Epic Fury, logging extensive operational hours. Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins confirmed their involvement in ongoing regional efforts, but refrained from detailing the other unmanned systems deployed.

Despite their potential, the U.S. Navy's attempts to bolster its fleet with autonomous surface and underwater vehicles continue to be hindered by technical and safety issues. Past incidents, including testing collisions, highlight the struggle to fully integrate these vessels within naval operations amid the strategic demands posed by maritime adversaries.

TRENDING

1
Close Call: Helicopter and Jet Incident Spurs FAA Investigation

Close Call: Helicopter and Jet Incident Spurs FAA Investigation

 Global
2
Venezuela's Legal Struggle: Amid Warming US Relations, Maduro's Funds Blocked

Venezuela's Legal Struggle: Amid Warming US Relations, Maduro's Funds Blocke...

 Global
3
Russia's Covert Moves: Aiding Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the U.S.

Russia's Covert Moves: Aiding Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the U.S.

 Global
4
Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Medical School Admissions Investigations

Trump Administration Sparks Controversy with Medical School Admissions Inves...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026