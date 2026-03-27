Uncrewed Speedboats: New Frontier in U.S. Naval Operations

The Pentagon has unveiled the deployment of uncrewed drone speedboats as part of U.S. operations against Iran. For the first time, these vessels, which offer surveillance and kamikaze capabilities, are being actively used in conflict zones, despite facing technical challenges and previous development delays.

These uncrewed vessels, built by BlackSea and christened the Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC), have been critical to Operation Epic Fury, logging extensive operational hours. Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins confirmed their involvement in ongoing regional efforts, but refrained from detailing the other unmanned systems deployed.

Despite their potential, the U.S. Navy's attempts to bolster its fleet with autonomous surface and underwater vehicles continue to be hindered by technical and safety issues. Past incidents, including testing collisions, highlight the struggle to fully integrate these vessels within naval operations amid the strategic demands posed by maritime adversaries.