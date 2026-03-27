Trump's Signature to Make History on US Currency
For the first time since dollar bills were first introduced in 1861, a sitting US President's signature will appear on paper currency. Donald Trump's signature will be featured on US currency as part of the 250th anniversary of American Independence, symbolizing his leadership and contributions.
- Country:
- United States
US currency is making history with the addition of President Donald J Trump's signature, a first since the introduction of the dollar bill in 1861. The US Treasury's decision aligns with the celebrations of America's 250th anniversary of independence.
President Trump is set to share this historical milestone with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose signatures will symbolize leadership and economic growth. Alongside the currency, a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring Trump's image has also been approved to commemorate the event.
US Treasurer Brandon Beach emphasized that Trump's hallmark on the currency cements his influence on the nation's economic renaissance, a testament to the President's lasting impact and recognition of historic significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)