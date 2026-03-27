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Trump Administration Targets Medical School Admissions

The Trump administration is investigating major medical schools for potential race discrimination in admissions. Ohio State University, UC San Diego, and Stanford are among those notified. Critics argue this undermines academic freedom. The administration's actions follow the Supreme Court's 2023 decision on affirmative action in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 06:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 06:50 IST
Trump Administration Targets Medical School Admissions
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The Trump administration has launched an investigation into admissions practices at leading medical schools, scrutinizing potential racial biases. This step intensifies its actions against top U.S. educational institutions.

Medical schools including Ohio State University, UC San Diego, and Stanford University were informed of the federal probes, which were first reported by the New York Times. The move comes amid Trump's threat to withhold funds from universities, citing issues like diversity initiatives and protests over international conflicts.

Critics are concerned that these investigations could restrict academic freedom and undermine due process. The administration's focus on race in admissions follows the Supreme Court's recent decision ending affirmative action, prompting debates on educational equity and freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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