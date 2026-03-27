Biocon's Strategic Leadership Leap: New CEO Takes Charge

Biocon Ltd has announced a leadership shake-up, appointing Shreehas Tambe as CEO & Managing Director starting April 1, 2026. As the first at the helm of the unified Biocon, Tambe will drive the integrated biosimilars and generics platform, enhancing the company's global operational capabilities.

The company also appointed Kedar Upadhye as Chief Financial Officer as part of a wider strategy to streamline Biocon Biologics Ltd into a wholly-owned subsidiary. This move promises a stronger corporate structure, particularly in the fields of diabetes, oncology, and immunology.

Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw remarked on the strategic foresight of these changes, noting Tambe's contributions in advancing Biocon's global footprint. Former CEO and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal will transition into another leadership role within the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)