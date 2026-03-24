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Leadership Transition Unveiled at Aditya Birla Fashion

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd announced a leadership transition for Pantaloons, appointing Suraj Bahirwani as CEO Designate, succeeding Sangeeta Tanwani in 2026. Along with changes in its top management, the company appointed Marco Agnolin as CEO of OWND! and Nikhil Modha as CFO Designate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:20 IST
Leadership Transition Unveiled at Aditya Birla Fashion
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Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has revealed a strategic leadership succession plan for its Pantaloons brand. Suraj Bahirwani will take over as CEO Designate from Sangeeta Tanwani, commencing his role in full capacity from October 1, 2026.

In tandem with Bahirwani's appointment, ABFRL announced several key leadership changes. Marco Agnolin has been named CEO of OWND!, while Nikhil Modha steps in as the CFO Designate. These appointments aim to bolster the company's strategic direction and growth.

Current CEO Sangeeta Tanwani will progressively transition her responsibilities, while CFO Jagdish Bajaj will facilitate a smooth transition until his retirement at the end of 2026. These phased transitions underscore ABFRL's commitment to strategic continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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