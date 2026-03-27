Jai Krishan Jajoo Takes Helm at ICC Rajasthan, Promises Stronger Industry-Government Collaboration

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has appointed Mr. Jai Krishan Jajoo as the new Chair of its Rajasthan State Council, marking a significant leadership transition aimed at economic progress.

The ceremony, held at ITC Rajputana, Jaipur, was attended by distinguished guests, including Shri Haribhau Bagde, Governor of Rajasthan, emphasizing the importance of industry-government collaboration for the state's economic development.

Mr. Jajoo emphasized the ICC's role in fostering innovation and business sustainability, while senior ICC leaders expressed their commitment to shaping industrial policies benefiting both enterprises and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)