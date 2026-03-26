Thrilling Stalemate: Rajasthan United FC vs. Diamond Harbour FC

In a thrilling encounter, Rajasthan United FC held Diamond Harbour FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League matchup on Thursday.

Jonathan Feranandes opened the scoring for Rajasthan with a penalty kick in the 51st minute, but Diamond Harbour's R. Ramdinthara equalised in the 82nd minute.

The match saw early threats from both sides, but chances remained scarce. Despite efforts, control in the midfield eluded both teams, leading them to capitalize on set-piece opportunities instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)