Thrilling Stalemate: Rajasthan United FC vs. Diamond Harbour FC
Rajasthan United FC and Diamond Harbour FC played a 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League. Jonathan Fernandes gave Rajasthan the lead with a penalty, while R. Ramdinthara equalized for Diamond Harbour. Despite numerous attempts, both teams struggled to gain control in the midfield, relying on set pieces for opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling encounter, Rajasthan United FC held Diamond Harbour FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League matchup on Thursday.
Jonathan Feranandes opened the scoring for Rajasthan with a penalty kick in the 51st minute, but Diamond Harbour's R. Ramdinthara equalised in the 82nd minute.
The match saw early threats from both sides, but chances remained scarce. Despite efforts, control in the midfield eluded both teams, leading them to capitalize on set-piece opportunities instead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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