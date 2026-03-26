Left Menu

Thrilling Stalemate: Rajasthan United FC vs. Diamond Harbour FC

Rajasthan United FC and Diamond Harbour FC played a 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League. Jonathan Fernandes gave Rajasthan the lead with a penalty, while R. Ramdinthara equalized for Diamond Harbour. Despite numerous attempts, both teams struggled to gain control in the midfield, relying on set pieces for opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:58 IST
Thrilling Stalemate: Rajasthan United FC vs. Diamond Harbour FC
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter, Rajasthan United FC held Diamond Harbour FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League matchup on Thursday.

Jonathan Feranandes opened the scoring for Rajasthan with a penalty kick in the 51st minute, but Diamond Harbour's R. Ramdinthara equalised in the 82nd minute.

The match saw early threats from both sides, but chances remained scarce. Despite efforts, control in the midfield eluded both teams, leading them to capitalize on set-piece opportunities instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Fiscal Strain: The Impact of Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka's Fiscal Strain: The Impact of Guarantee Schemes

 India
2
Khattar Emphasizes Transparency in Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Advancements

Khattar Emphasizes Transparency in Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Advancem...

 India
3
Middle East Tensions Shake FTSE Amid Economic Downgrades

Middle East Tensions Shake FTSE Amid Economic Downgrades

 Global
4
Chaos Unleashed: Intoxicated Man Hijacks Bus in Visakhapatnam Followed by Tragic Andhra Pradesh Accident

Chaos Unleashed: Intoxicated Man Hijacks Bus in Visakhapatnam Followed by Tr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026