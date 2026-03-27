Left Menu

Crackdown on School Reels: Faridabad's Discipline Drive

Faridabad district schools implement a new regulation prohibiting the creation of reels and videos during school hours to preserve school dignity and focus on education. Permission from authorities is required for any video production involving cultural or awareness topics. Non-compliance will lead to action against school heads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:42 IST
Crackdown on School Reels: Faridabad's Discipline Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Faridabad has taken a firm stance against the creation of reels and videos during school hours at government schools across the region. This measure is aimed at preserving the dignity and safety of educational institutions, following the circulation of some online videos.

According to Basant Kumar, the District Elementary Education Officer, the decision was implemented to maintain a disciplined and conducive learning environment for both students and teachers. The policy underscores the importance of upholding the standard of education within schools.

Moving forward, any filming for cultural or awareness purposes during school hours must receive prior permission from the relevant authority and should be conducted under the supervision of a teacher. Any school leader defying these directives will face disciplinary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. Missile Usage Raises Concerns

Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. Missile Usage Raises Concerns

 Global
2
Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Social Media Post Blames Family for Man's Death

Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Social Media Post Blames Family for Man's Death

 India
3
Rising Threat of Spurious Medicines Sparks National Concern

Rising Threat of Spurious Medicines Sparks National Concern

 India
4
French Minister Rebukes Russia's Defense of International Law

French Minister Rebukes Russia's Defense of International Law

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026