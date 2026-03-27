Crackdown on School Reels: Faridabad's Discipline Drive
Faridabad district schools implement a new regulation prohibiting the creation of reels and videos during school hours to preserve school dignity and focus on education. Permission from authorities is required for any video production involving cultural or awareness topics. Non-compliance will lead to action against school heads.
- Country:
- India
The district administration in Faridabad has taken a firm stance against the creation of reels and videos during school hours at government schools across the region. This measure is aimed at preserving the dignity and safety of educational institutions, following the circulation of some online videos.
According to Basant Kumar, the District Elementary Education Officer, the decision was implemented to maintain a disciplined and conducive learning environment for both students and teachers. The policy underscores the importance of upholding the standard of education within schools.
Moving forward, any filming for cultural or awareness purposes during school hours must receive prior permission from the relevant authority and should be conducted under the supervision of a teacher. Any school leader defying these directives will face disciplinary action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Faridabad
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- education
- videos
- reels
- discipline
- government
- rules
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- supervision
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