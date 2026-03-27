EU Faces Fertiliser Tax Dilemma Amid Middle East Conflict

In a significant move, French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard announced her intent to urge the European Union to suspend its carbon border tax on fertilisers. This comes in response to surging prices linked to current hostilities in the Middle East.

Genevard emphasized the urgency of addressing the financial burden on European farmers who face the dual challenge of rising costs and market instability. The carbon tax, designed to level the playing field in global trade, has inadvertently exacerbated financial strain amidst geopolitical tensions.

The minister is expected to present a formal request on Monday, advocating for a temporary halt to the tax, which could provide much-needed relief and stability to the agricultural sector during these uncertain times.