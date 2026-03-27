Modi's Bold Move: Shielding India from Global Turmoil

In a significant policy move, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for initiatives aimed at insulating Indian households from supply chain disruptions emanating from the West Asia crisis.

Modi's measures include a historic cut in central excise duties of Rs 10 per litre on petrol and diesel, a decision designed to safeguard the Indian public from spiraling costs.

Additionally, export duties have been strategically set at Rs 21.5 on diesel and Rs 29.5 on aviation turbine fuel, ensuring a stable domestic supply. Sinha hailed this intervention as crucial for maintaining affordability and protecting India's economic interests amidst global market instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)