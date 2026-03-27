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Rising Trends in CEO Compensation: A New Era of Strategic Pay Structures

A Deloitte report reveals a 5% increase in median compensation for non-promoter CEOs in FY26, highlighting evolving pay structures amid market volatility. Despite geopolitical risks and Indian equity market challenges, boards exhibit maturity in compensation decisions, emphasizing stock-linked pay and performance-based incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:57 IST
Rising Trends in CEO Compensation: A New Era of Strategic Pay Structures
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The median compensation for non-promoter or professional CEOs in India has seen a 5% year-on-year increase, reaching Rs 10.5 crore in FY26, as revealed by a Deloitte report. This figure represents the slowest growth since the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting a shift in incentive structures and increased roles like Chief Digital Officer.

Anandorup Ghose, a Partner at Deloitte India, noted that the current underperformance of Indian equity markets has resulted in more modest pay hikes over the last year. With rising geopolitical risks contributing to market volatility, company boards remain poised to adjust compensation strategies as domestic and global events evolve.

The report also highlighted the highest compensation hikes among CFOs due to high attrition and the role's importance in financial resilience. Additionally, governance around CXO compensation is improving, with tailor-made long-term incentive plans and performance share plans becoming more prevalent, especially in larger firms within the Nifty50 Index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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