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Dancing Towards Glory: Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron's Remarkable Rise

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron lead the World Championships after a stellar rhythm dance. The French pair, already Olympic champions, aim for their first world title after impressing judges with their performance. They outscored their closest competitors, aiming for a historic win in their debut season together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:23 IST
Dancing Towards Glory: Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron's Remarkable Rise

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France surprised the skating world on Thursday as they topped the leaderboard in the rhythm dance at the World Championships.

The pair, who are the only new Olympic champions at this event, thrilled audiences in Prague with their routine to Madonna's 'Vogue', earning 92.74 points — a season's best. Cizeron described the atmosphere at the rink as magical, saying they produced a more relaxed and beautiful performance than in past competitions.

As other top competitors, like the U.S.'s Madison Chock and Evan Bates, opted out, Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron seized the opportunity to shine. After teaming up only last year, they have quickly captured Olympic gold and now set their sights on a world title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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