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Midnight Mayhem: History Sheeter Opens Fire in Thane

In Thane city, a history sheeter named Jabiullah Shafikurrehman Khan opened fire on Inzamam in the early morning hours. The shooting stemmed from an old rivalry. Fortunately, Inzamam escaped unscathed. Police have charged Khan with attempted murder and are currently searching for him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:24 IST
Midnight Mayhem: History Sheeter Opens Fire in Thane
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In the early hours of Friday, chaos erupted in Thane city when a history sheeter, Jabiullah Shafikurrehman Khan, opened fire on a local youth, named Inzamam, reportedly over an old feud. The alarming incident occurred at the Panchpakhadi area near a petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway.

According to the police, Khan fired two rounds while the victim was riding a two-wheeler with a female companion. Remarkably, Inzamam escaped the assault unharmed. Both Khan and Inzamam reside in the Hazuri area and have a history of disputes, authorities revealed.

Khan has been slapped with charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for attempted murder. Despite his notorious past and multiple cases against him, police efforts are being intensified to apprehend Khan as he remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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