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Call for Justice: Hazaribag Awaits Swift Action Amid Tragedy

The BJP in Jharkhand threatens a Hazaribag bandh if those responsible for a recent incident involving the rape and murder of a girl in Bishnugarh are not arrested quickly. The party demands action within 48 hours, highlighting concerns over law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:26 IST
Call for Justice: Hazaribag Awaits Swift Action Amid Tragedy
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  • India

The BJP in Jharkhand has issued a stern warning, threatening to call a Hazaribag bandh on Monday. This demand comes in response to the recent 'rape and murder' of a girl in the Bishnugarh area, urging prompt action against the perpetrators.

State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, alongside Hazaribag MP Manish Jaiswal, announced that the bandh would proceed if the police do not act within 48 hours. They visited the victim's family in Kusumbha village, decrying the deteriorating law and order situation.

Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan reassured the public, stating there are promising leads and confidence that the suspects will be apprehended soon. An FIR has been filed on the complaint of the girl's mother, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether sexual assault occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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