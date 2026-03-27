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Northern Railway Embraces Biometric Advances

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has implemented a biometric sign-on and sign-off system for its TTE lobbies. The initiative aims for enhanced transparency and efficiency. The digital, Aadhaar-based system ensures real-time employee presence and aligns with 'Digital India' objectives enhancing passenger services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:13 IST
Northern Railway Embraces Biometric Advances
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant modernisation move, the Jammu Division of Northern Railway has successfully implemented a biometric attendance system across its Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) lobbies, officials announced Friday.

This landmark step towards transparency and efficiency has witnessed the installation of digital sign-on and sign-off systems in Jammu, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan, Srinagar, and Pathankot. The new Aadhaar-based system ensures that the ticket-checking staff's attendance is entirely digital, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal explained.

The biometric system aims to foster full transparency and accountability within the ticket-checking staff structure. It features automatic error elimination and bolstered passenger services by ensuring real-time employee presence on duty. Singhal noted that these efforts are part of aligning railway operations with 'Digital India' through effective technological use.

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