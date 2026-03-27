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Court Strikes Down SAVE Plan: What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers?

Over 7 million borrowers in the SAVE plan, designed during Biden's presidency to ease student debt, will receive notifications to enroll in a new repayment structure after a court ruling deemed the plan unlawful. Notices will start this Friday, offering borrowers 90 days to select alternative plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:13 IST
Court Strikes Down SAVE Plan: What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers?
  • Country:
  • United States

The Education Department announced that more than 7 million student loan borrowers will receive notices starting Friday to enroll in a new repayment plan following the SAVE plan's nullification by the courts. Borrowers impacted have been in forbearance, awaiting the resolution of this legal skirmish since mid-2024.

Introduced under President Biden, the SAVE plan offered favorable repayment terms but got struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit this month. Initiated to ease financial burdens by restructuring debt repayment, it lowered required payments to 5% of discretionary income for borrowers with certain criteria.

As borrowers prepare to transition out of the now-defunct SAVE plan, loan servicers will issue notifications incrementally, providing a 90-day period for affected individuals to decide their next steps. Education officials emphasized financial discipline following the decision, aligning with sentiments expressed during Trump's administration.

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