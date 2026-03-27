Himachal Pradesh Faces Rising Drug Trade Concerns Amid Political Disputes
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu promised severe action against police involved in the drug trade, responding to allegations by the opposition. The state faces skyrocketing NDPS cases and other crimes, while disputes arise over alleged political vendettas. Sukhu affirms ongoing efforts against corruption and illegal actions.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh's escalating issues with the drug trade and crime have incited a heated exchange in the legislative assembly. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued a stern warning to police personnel involved in drugs, promising unwavering action against such elements.
The discussion, initiated by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, highlighted a surge in NDPS cases and organized gang activities. He accused the government of shielding criminals while presenting instances of rising crime rates, kidnappings, and land acquisition controversies.
Despite claims of political vendettas, CM Sukhu asserted his administration's commitment to tackling corruption and criminal malpractices. He reported improvements in total crime and assured continued efforts towards justice, irrespective of political affiliations.
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