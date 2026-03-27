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Djokovic Withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic, a two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion, withdrew from the event due to a right shoulder injury. This withdrawal follows his recent exit from the ongoing Miami Open. American player Taylor Fritz also pulled out due to injury. Carlos Alcaraz remains the player to beat in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:12 IST
Djokovic Withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters
Novak Djokovic

Two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the tournament, as confirmed by organizers on Friday. The 38-year-old tennis legend pulled out after also withdrawing from the Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury.

Djokovic's last appearance was at Indian Wells earlier this month, where he faced defeat against defending champion Jack Draper in the round of 16. To date, Djokovic has claimed 24 Grand Slam titles and captured the Monte-Carlo Masters trophies in 2013 and 2015.

Meanwhile, American Taylor Fritz, currently ranked world number seven, also announced his withdrawal due to injury. The Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 is slated for April 5-12, with world number one Carlos Alcaraz poised to defend his title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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