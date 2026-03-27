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India-US Trade Negotiations: A New Epoch

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss progress in the India-US bilateral trade agreement negotiations. The talks occurred during the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference. Both parties focused on finalizing the legal text amid recent tariff adjustments by the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:32 IST
India-US Trade Negotiations: A New Epoch
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  • India

India is inching closer to a significant trade agreement with the United States, as disclosed in recent discussions between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meeting took place on the fringes of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The discussions covered the ongoing India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) negotiations and pertinent issues in the WTO conference. An agenda for future steps in the negotiations was established, promising to deepen economic cooperation between the two nations.

Efforts to finalize the trade agreement's legal framework have faced changes due to new US tariff policies. Despite last month's progress, the signing of the agreement awaits adjustments reflecting a new global tariff architecture implemented by the United States.

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