India-US Trade Negotiations: A New Epoch

India is inching closer to a significant trade agreement with the United States, as disclosed in recent discussions between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meeting took place on the fringes of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The discussions covered the ongoing India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) negotiations and pertinent issues in the WTO conference. An agenda for future steps in the negotiations was established, promising to deepen economic cooperation between the two nations.

Efforts to finalize the trade agreement's legal framework have faced changes due to new US tariff policies. Despite last month's progress, the signing of the agreement awaits adjustments reflecting a new global tariff architecture implemented by the United States.